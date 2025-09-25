Revolut has named SA its continental beachhead as one of the world’s biggest names in digital finance unveiled new headquarters in London, and a $13bn investment plan aimed at reaching 100-million consumers by mid-2027.
The announcement this week moves the $75bn (about R1.3-trillion) banking disrupter from regional intent to a specific market bet, creating a near-term test for the challenger to translate its scale and product playbook into the SA market. ..
