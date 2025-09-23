Remgro dishes out special dividend as Heineken returns to profitability
Johann Rupert’s holding company reported a surge in headline earnings
23 September 2025 - 09:13
Johann Rupert's investment holding company Remgro rewarded shareholders with a special dividend after Heineken Beverages bounced back to profit.
Shareholders in the group are sitting pretty after Remgro declared a 200c special dividend and hiked its ordinary annual dividend by 30% to 344c...
