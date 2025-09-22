Bengaluru — British digital banking services start-up Tide has raised $120m at a valuation of $1.5bn, it said on Monday, joining the list of fintech “unicorns” in the UK.
The funding round was led by private equity firm TPG and included Tide’s exiting investor, Apax Digital Funds.
The investment will help the company expand internationally and invest in agentic artificial intelligence, the London-headquartered firm said.
Founded in 2017, Tide offers small- and medium-sized businesses accounting and related administrative services, including invoicing and website building.
“Tide is already adopting AI at pace, and the investment will allow us to accelerate this. TPG’s support reinforces both our existing strategy and will help deliver our long-term growth potential,” Tide’s CEO, Oliver Prill, said.
Tide joins the likes of British digital banking platforms Revolut and Monzo that have gained unicorn status in the last few years. Revolut is likely to be valued at nearly $65bn in its latest funding round, according to media reports.
Unicorns are unlisted start-ups valued at least $1bn.
UK fintech firm Tide raises $120m to join unicorn club
Tide offers small- and medium-sized businesses accounting and related administrative services
Bengaluru — British digital banking services start-up Tide has raised $120m at a valuation of $1.5bn, it said on Monday, joining the list of fintech “unicorns” in the UK.
The funding round was led by private equity firm TPG and included Tide’s exiting investor, Apax Digital Funds.
The investment will help the company expand internationally and invest in agentic artificial intelligence, the London-headquartered firm said.
Founded in 2017, Tide offers small- and medium-sized businesses accounting and related administrative services, including invoicing and website building.
“Tide is already adopting AI at pace, and the investment will allow us to accelerate this. TPG’s support reinforces both our existing strategy and will help deliver our long-term growth potential,” Tide’s CEO, Oliver Prill, said.
Tide joins the likes of British digital banking platforms Revolut and Monzo that have gained unicorn status in the last few years. Revolut is likely to be valued at nearly $65bn in its latest funding round, according to media reports.
Unicorns are unlisted start-ups valued at least $1bn.
Reuters
How secure payment innovation is reshaping SA’s digital retail economy
SA to benefit as Google commits to new investment in Africa
Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO
How secure payment innovation is reshaping SA’s digital retail economy
SA to benefit as Google commits to new investment in Africa
Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Lesaka outlines plans for its R1.1bn Bank Zero acquisition
FNB rubs its hands at opportunities in the informal sector
Klarna CEO admits lender went too fast on AI, after big job and vendor cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.