UK fintech firm Tide raises $120m to join unicorn club

Tide offers small- and medium-sized businesses accounting and related administrative services

22 September 2025 - 13:34
by Prerna Bedi
Picture: 123RF/PRESSMASTER
Bengaluru — British digital banking services start-up Tide has raised $120m at a valuation of $1.5bn, it said on Monday, joining the list of fintech “unicorns” in the UK.

The funding round was led by private equity firm TPG and included Tide’s exiting investor, Apax Digital Funds.

The investment will help the company expand internationally and invest in agentic artificial intelligence, the London-headquartered firm said.

Founded in 2017, Tide offers small- and medium-sized businesses accounting and related administrative services, including invoicing and website building.

“Tide is already adopting AI at pace, and the investment will allow us to accelerate this. TPG’s support reinforces both our existing strategy and will help deliver our long-term growth potential,” Tide’s CEO, Oliver Prill, said.

Tide joins the likes of British digital banking platforms Revolut and Monzo that have gained unicorn status in the last few years. Revolut is likely to be valued at nearly $65bn in its latest funding round, according to media reports.

Unicorns are unlisted start-ups valued at least $1bn. 

Reuters

How secure payment innovation is reshaping SA’s digital retail economy

SPONSORED | Advanced security tech, such as tokenisation and AI-driven fraud detection, can drive economic growth and digital inclusion, says ...
Economy
3 days ago

SA to benefit as Google commits to new investment in Africa

Silicon Valley company says subsea cable connectivity hubs on the continent will spur economic growth and opportunity
Companies
3 days ago

Naspers-backed Urban Company soars on Indian IPO

This marks the second IPO of a company in the Naspers portfolio under CEO Fabricio Bloisi
Companies
5 days ago

