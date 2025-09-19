Beyond numbers: why good advice is the true superpower in finance

Alexforbes, in partnership with Business Day, recently hosted a thought-provoking webinar at the Empire Venue in Johannesburg, unpacking the evolving role of financial advice in shaping futures.

The event took the form of a dynamic panel discussion, moderated by esteemed journalist, author and speaker Cyrus Rogers, who set the tone with a warm welcome to the audience and panellists alike.

The panel featured leading voices from the Alexforbes leadership team including Duane Naicker, executive for Partnerships; Belinda Sullivan, head of Corporate Consulting; Viresh Maharaj, CEO of Retail; and Mpho Molopyane, chief economist. Together, they explored the theme of advice as a lifeline — not merely as a service, but as a powerful tool of trust, guidance, and transformation in uncertain times.

Defining good advice

So, what does good advice look like? As Naicker reminded delegates, it begins with credibility, reliability, and intimacy, divided by self-interest, a formula that places the client’s needs at the centre of every interaction.

For Sullivan, trust is critical, especially in a corporate environment where financial wellbeing often rests on employer-linked benefits.

Molopyane added that good advice helps clients navigate volatility with confidence, ensuring they remain invested in pursuit of long-term goals rather than reacting out of fear.

Maharaj was emphatic that “great advice is a financial superpower”, pointing out that true advisory value lies in being in the client’s corner, sometimes even against their own impulses, and importantly, in acting in the best interests of the individual rather than pockets of financial institutions.

Together, the panel underscored that good advice was not just about numbers; it was about relationships, accountability, and guiding clients through complexity towards better outcomes.

Making advice accessible

Another powerful thread running through the discussion was the recognition that advice must be inclusive and accessible to all South Africans, not just the wealthy or those nearing retirement.

With research showing that the country faces a shortage of qualified advisers, the panel highlighted both a systemic need for more professionals in the industry and the opportunity for technology to bridge the gap.

By integrating digital platforms such as AI and automated advisory tools, Alexforbes is finding ways to make personalised, goal-based guidance available 24/7.

Importantly, as Maharaj cautioned, digital tools can inform and enhance financial planning, but they can never replace the role of a trusted human adviser who is able to challenge behavioural biases, deliver hard truths, and keep clients on track over decades, even generations.

Addressing women’s realities

The panel also unpacked the unique challenges facing women in securing financial security, particularly in light of persistent pay gaps, career breaks due to caregiving, and longer life expectancies. Molopyane pointed out that these realities often leave women with less to save but a greater need for sustainable income in retirement, making tailored, gender-aware advice essential.

Sullivan added that misconceptions, such as women believing finances are their partner’s responsibility, must be dismantled, noting that empowerment lies in building independent savings and decision-making capacity.

Maharaj stressed that Alexforbes is committed to more than just Women’s Month campaigns, with nearly half of its financial advisers being women, ensuring that female clients can connect with someone who understands their lived realities.

Insights from the Q&A

During the Q&A session, the conversation turned to the practical barriers clients face when engaging with advisers.

Questions from the audience highlighted concerns around affordability, transparency of fees, and whether advice is truly personalised in a climate where financial products are often standardised.

The panellists responded by emphasising that advisory conversations must go beyond product placement to uncover individual goals, family dynamics, and long-term aspirations. As Maharaj noted, “It is not just about selling a product — it is about building a journey with the client.” This shift, the panel agreed, was essential for the industry to restore trust and prove the tangible value of advice across diverse income groups.

Advice as a superpower

As the panel made clear, advice is no longer a luxury — it is a necessity for building resilience in an uncertain world. Good advice is relational, intentional, and courageous; it pushes beyond transactions to transform lives. Whether through trusted human guidance or supported by digital innovation, the future of advice lies in making it inclusive, accessible, and always in the client’s best interests.

In a country grappling with inequality and financial instability, the message from Alexforbes and its leaders is unambiguous: when delivered with integrity, advice is more than just guidance — it is a superpower capable of shaping better outcomes for individuals and families.

This article was sponsored by Alexforbes.