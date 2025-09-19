Momentum warns of high cost of compliance with laws
Integrated financial services group says SA’s complex regulatory landscape is creating operational strain
19 September 2025 - 05:00
Financial services group Momentum has flagged the rising cost of complying with several SA laws, including the contentious amendments to the Employment Equity (EE) Act.
The company in its annual report published on Wednesday said it was operating in a dynamic regulatory landscape characterised by diverse and highly complex regulatory, legal and tax requirements, which are driving increased compliance costs, system complexity and operational strain...
