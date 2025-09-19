Momentum on target as tough trade-offs fuel record growth
CEO Jeanette Marais says group is focused on becoming more agile, efficient and lean
Momentum’s disciplined strategy execution and tough trade-offs are yielding results, with the group on course to meet its target of lifting its earnings to R7bn by 2027, its federated operating model geared to enhancing accountability to drive performance across business units.
The group on Tuesday reported earnings (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2025-09-17-momentum-delivers-record-annual-earnings/) of R6.26bn for the year ended June, up from R4.4bn in the previous year, with the group likely to meet its R7bn target sooner than it guided, should it uphold the current performance going into the 2026 financial year...
