Investec expects steady first half, makes progress with share buyback programme
Group has repurchased about R1.1bn of the R2.5bn share buyback programme announced in May
19 September 2025 - 09:55
Investec expects to report first-half earnings in line with the previous year, notwithstanding the challenging macroeconomic backdrop and market volatility that have characterised the period to date.
The group said on Friday that for the six months to end-September is expected adjusted earnings per share of 38.7p-41.5p from 39.5p a year ago, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be 35.2p-38.0p from 36.6p before...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.