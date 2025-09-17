subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Momentum has had a record-breaking year. At more than R6bn, the financial services group’s normalised headline earnings topped its previous record, reflecting a jump of 41%. Business Day TV discussed the performance with the company's CEO, Jeanette Marais.

