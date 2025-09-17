Momentum delivers record annual earnings
Growth reflects the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio, it says
17 September 2025 - 09:02
Momentum Group has delivered record earnings in the year ended June, reflecting the strength of the group’s diversified portfolio and disciplined execution of its Impact strategy.
Normalised headline earnings increased 41% to R6.26bn with normalised headline earnings per share up 46% at 451c...
