FNB rubs its hands at opportunities in the informal sector
Lender has garnered more than 250,000 SMEs in what it refers to as the community economy
17 September 2025 - 05:00
The CEO of FNB, SA’s largest business banking franchise, says it is a disservice to describe the country’s thriving township and rural economies as “informal”, where the lender has amassed more than 250,000 businesses as its clients.
Harry Kellan says the lender has opted to describe these businesses as “community economy”. He said businesses that serve that segment (townships and the informal sector) represent a significant opportunity and growth driver across retail and commercial...
