OUTsurance boss says human touch beats AI
15 September 2025 - 08:56
UPDATED 15 September 2025 - 19:44
Insurance major OUTsurance CEO Marthinus Visser says while AI is critical in getting efficiencies there are human traits that technology cannot replace, with the group not slowing down in employing more agents for its call centres.
The group, worth more than R110bn, employed nearly 1,000 more call centre personnel in the year ended June...
