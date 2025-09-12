The influence of secure payment technology in shaping SA’s digital retail economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager for Southern Africa at Mastercard.
Mastercard, valued at $527bn, is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses and financial institutions through its vast electronic payment network, accepted in more than 210 countries.
Gabriel Swanepoel. Country manager for Southern Africa at Mastercard. Picture: SUPPLIED.
According to Swanepoel, as e-commerce gains momentum, the resilience and integrity of payment infrastructure becomes a critical enabler for growth.
According to new data from World Wide Worx in collaboration with Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Afrika, e-commerce turnover in SA is expected to exceed R130bn by the end of 2025 and capture nearly 10% of the country’s total retail market.
Swanepoel outlines trends in the payments space, together with Mastercard’s strategy to stay competitive.
Join the discussion:
Mastercard does not issue cards or provide credit itself, but partners with banks and other institutions to offer branded credit, debit and prepaid cards.
As such, security becomes crucial for its network.
While enabling transactions across physical and digital platforms, the company also invests heavily in its cybersecurity.
Swanepoel outlines how secure technologies are helping to reduce fraud, enable scalability for online businesses and build consumer trust at the digital checkout.
He explains how its payments network works and the rules that attempt to keep user activity secure.
Through the discussion, Swanepoel highlights the place of digital payments in a growing e-commerce environment; Mastercard's strategy to stay competitive; trends in payments security; and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI).
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Mastercard digital payments strategy in focus
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager for Southern Africa at Mastercard
The influence of secure payment technology in shaping SA’s digital retail economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager for Southern Africa at Mastercard.
Mastercard, valued at $527bn, is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses and financial institutions through its vast electronic payment network, accepted in more than 210 countries.
According to Swanepoel, as e-commerce gains momentum, the resilience and integrity of payment infrastructure becomes a critical enabler for growth.
According to new data from World Wide Worx in collaboration with Mastercard, Peach Payments and Ask Afrika, e-commerce turnover in SA is expected to exceed R130bn by the end of 2025 and capture nearly 10% of the country’s total retail market.
Swanepoel outlines trends in the payments space, together with Mastercard’s strategy to stay competitive.
Join the discussion:
Mastercard does not issue cards or provide credit itself, but partners with banks and other institutions to offer branded credit, debit and prepaid cards.
As such, security becomes crucial for its network.
While enabling transactions across physical and digital platforms, the company also invests heavily in its cybersecurity.
Swanepoel outlines how secure technologies are helping to reduce fraud, enable scalability for online businesses and build consumer trust at the digital checkout.
He explains how its payments network works and the rules that attempt to keep user activity secure.
Through the discussion, Swanepoel highlights the place of digital payments in a growing e-commerce environment; Mastercard's strategy to stay competitive; trends in payments security; and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI).
Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Digging into Cisco’s investment in AI and Africa
PODCAST | Investec pushes for online retail investment through Clarity platform
PODCAST | Salesforce’s push to grow its AI agent business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | Digging into Cisco’s investment in AI and Africa
Vodacom to invest R435m in ‘advanced technology rollouts’ for North West and ...
Lesaka outlines plans for its R1.1bn Bank Zero acquisition
Binance pushing for everyday crypto payments in SA through Zapper partnership
Unpacking Blue Label’s plans for Cell C listing
Metrofile takeover bid faces delay amid regulatory scrutiny
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.