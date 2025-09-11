FirstRand has delivered a 10% increase in annual headline earnings per share, with all its large domestic operating businesses delivering high-quality growth in earnings and improved returns. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Mary Vilakazi.
WATCH: CEO Mary Vilakazi on FirstRand’s 10% earnings growth and strong domestic performance
Business Day TV speaks to Mary Vilakazi, CEO of FirstRand
