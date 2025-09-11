subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
FirstRand has delivered a 10% increase in annual headline earnings per share, with all its large domestic operating businesses delivering high-quality growth in earnings and improved returns. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Mary Vilakazi.

FirstRand’s diversified portfolio lifts earnings by 10%

Group absorbs impact of a further pre-tax accounting provision of R2.7bn relating to the UK motor commission
Discovery Bank’s home loan book takes off

Discovery Bank recorded its first profit in the second half - ahead of schedule.
Bidvest prices $500m bond

The notes, to be issued by The Bidvest Group (UK) Plc, are guaranteed by Bidvest
Lesaka outlines plans for its R1.1bn Bank Zero acquisition

The integration of the bank will result in the group consolidating into a new proprietary core banking platform for consumers
WATCH: CEO Adrian Gore on Discovery’s 30% earnings surge and 32% dividend boost

Discovery hiked its final dividend by 32% after a strong earnings jump. CEO Adrian Gore unpacks the results with Business Day TV.
Barloworld gets Namibian approval for management-led buyout

The longstop date for the offer has been extended to December
