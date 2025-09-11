subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Discovery CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Discovery has hiked its final dividend by 32% year on year after reporting a 30% jump in headline earnings. The improved performance was driven by strong growth across its operations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Adrian Gore for more insight.

Discovery Bank’s home loan book takes off

Discovery Bank recorded its first profit in the second half - ahead of schedule.
