Shaun Dendere from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a deep dive into the day’s top market movers and what’s driving investor sentiment.
Free up steel fabricators to buy at best advantage and compete with imported steel products
MPs told of agency’s action plan to prevent fraud after R31m paid to dead people in 2023/24
Elsewhere, Parks Tau is at Algiers trade fair and UN General Assembly will open in New York
Discovery Bank recorded its first profit in the second half - ahead of schedule.
Online retail sales grew by about 35% in 2024, according to the study released by World Wide Worx
Private-public partnership regulations streamline processes and widen financing models for infrastructure
Trump appealed directly to Lukashenko as US eases some sanctions on Minsk
Pirates, who clinched the last three MTN8s, meet Stellenbosch in the final at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday
We report on the new higher-end models of the Indian brand that re-entered SA recently
Discovery has hiked its final dividend by 32% year on year after reporting a 30% jump in headline earnings. The improved performance was driven by strong growth across its operations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Adrian Gore for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Adrian Gore on Discovery’s 30% earnings surge and 32% dividend boost
Discovery hiked its final dividend by 32% after a strong earnings jump. CEO Adrian Gore unpacks the results with Business Day TV.
Discovery has hiked its final dividend by 32% year on year after reporting a 30% jump in headline earnings. The improved performance was driven by strong growth across its operations. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Adrian Gore for more insight.
ALSO READ:
Discovery Bank’s home loan book takes off
FirstRand’s diversified portfolio lifts earnings by 10%
Barloworld gets Namibian approval for management-led buyout
WATCH: Focus on Shell’s upstream business and the green economy
WATCH: Growthpoint’s distributable income up 3% on strong SA performance
WATCH: Strong equity markets boost Old Mutual’s earnings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.