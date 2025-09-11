FirstRand’s diversified portfolio lifts earnings by 10%
The group absorbed the impact of a further pre-tax accounting provision of R2.7bn relating to the UK motor commission matter
11 September 2025 - 10:22
Financial services group FirstRand has delivered a 10% increase annual earnings, with all of its large domestic operating businesses delivering high-quality growth in earnings and improved returns.
The group reported headline earnings of R41.88bn for the year to end-June from R38.05bn a year ago, which translated to 748.8c per share...
