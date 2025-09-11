Discovery lifts dividend 32% amid strong growth across its operations
Discovery Bank recorded its first profit in the second half — ahead of schedule
11 September 2025 - 09:49
Discovery Group achieved strong growth across its operations in the past financial year, while Discovery Bank recorded its first profit in the second half — ahead of schedule.
Headline earnings and normalised headline earnings increased by 30% to R9.6bn and R9.78bn, respectively, in the year to end-June, resulting in the normalised return on equity increasing to 15.4%, from 13.5% in the previous year...
