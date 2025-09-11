Discovery Bank’s home loan book takes off
Bank recorded its first profit in the second half — ahead of schedule
11 September 2025 - 09:49
UPDATED 11 September 2025 - 18:59
Discovery Bank’s new home loan book has quickly raced to about R2bn, a year after it was taken to market, laying a firm foundation for the lender to disrupt the market.
This as the six-year-old bank forges ahead with its target to scale the lender, with an ambition to achieve 2-million clients and R3bn in profits by the 2029 financial year...
