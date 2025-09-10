Old Mutual has reported a 29% rise in interim adjusted headline earnings, supported by a strong underwriting performance in Old Mutual Insure and a strong equity market performance. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Old Mutual CFO, Casper Troskie.
WATCH: Strong equity markets boost Old Mutual’s earnings
