Old Mutual’s East Africa and China businesses on the spot
10 September 2025 - 08:32
UPDATED 10 September 2025 - 20:17
Old Mutual’s new CEO, Jurie Strydom, has put an emphasis on disciplined capital allocation and cost containing, challenging underperforming to earn the right to have more capital directed their way.
The approach sets the group’s businesses in East Africa, West Africa and China to turn the corner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.