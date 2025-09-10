Old Mutual earnings boosted by strong equity markets
The board has approved a share buyback of up to R3bn subject to prevailing market conditions
10 September 2025 - 08:32
Old Mutual has reported a 29% rise in adjusted headline earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, driven by a strong underwriting performance in Old Mutual Insure and strong equity market performance, particularly in SA and Malawi.
Adjusted headline earnings for the six months ended June rose to R4.2bn from R3.26bn a year ago, supported by an 88% increase in shareholder investment returns...
