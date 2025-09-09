Clientèle targets grant recipients and state employees
Insurer says acquisition of Emerald Life is to accelerate its growth in the funeral insurance market
09 September 2025 - 05:00
Life insurance group Clientèle says its recently concluded multimillion-rand deal to buy Emerald Life gives it access to more than 350,000 policy holders, with a sizeable book linked to SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients and public servants.
“Emerald Life is a licensed micro-insurer that specialises in underwriting funeral products for social grant recipients as well as government employees in SA. The business services about 360,000 active policyholders, with strong and consistent premium inflows,” Clientèle said on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.