The rise of the confident retail investors using technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tinus Rautenbach, business head of Clarity at Investec. 

Rautenbach says simplicity and transparency are redefining trading for many retail investors, driven by improved technology over the years.

Investec recently released an online share trading and investment platform, Clarity. 

The platform competes with the likes of Purple Group’s EasyEquities and Standard Bank’s Shyft.

According to Rautenbach, Clarity has gained traction, “leveraging data-driven insights to improve its service offering and adapt to evolving market trends, and it’s only set to get better”.

Join the discussion: 

He says user-friendly digital platforms such as Clarity are empowering South Africans to invest with more confidence.

The banker explains some of the major trends shaping the trading and investment landscape, as well as noticeable shifts in investor behaviour, particularly in how individuals are managing risk. 

In an age of growing artificial intelligence (AI) use, he gives key insights on technology’s influence on trading and investment decisions.

Rautenbach also outlines the recent introduction of stop loss and take profit features on the platform and other updates that users can expect ahead.

Through the discussion, the banker highlights the impact of fintech in growing accessibility to investing; Investec’s decision to create Clarity; generational shifts in investing; trust in credible institutions; crypto; and the use of AI in investment decision-making. 

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

