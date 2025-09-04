subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Sanlam has posted a 7% rise in new business volumes at the halfway stage of the financial year, benefiting from increased investment management and general insurance inflows in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the results in more detail with Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba.

