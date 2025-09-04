Sanlam has posted a 7% rise in new business volumes at the halfway stage of the financial year, benefiting from increased investment management and general insurance inflows in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the results in more detail with Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sanlam’s new business volumes rise 7%
Business Day TV speaks to Abigail Mukhuba, CFO of Sanlam
Sanlam has posted a 7% rise in new business volumes at the halfway stage of the financial year, benefiting from increased investment management and general insurance inflows in SA. Business Day TV unpacked the results in more detail with Sanlam CFO Abigail Mukhuba.
ALSO READ:
Sanlam bolsters India presence as it eyes wealth business growth
Telkom shares soar on MTN takeover speculation
Vodacom pioneers SA’s first virtual power wheeling deal with Eskom
Trellidor declares first dividend in four years
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sanlam bolsters India presence as it eyes wealth business growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.