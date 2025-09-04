Sanlam’s new business volumes rise 7%
The group reported a 14% rise in the net result from financial services in the six months ended June to R8.076bn
04 September 2025 - 10:11
Insurer Sanlam has reported a strong operational performance at the halfway stage of the financial year, with a 7% increase in new business volumes.
The group reported a 14% rise in the net result from financial services in the six months ended June to R8.076bn, benefiting from strong contributions from general insurance, life insurance and credit and structuring. ..
