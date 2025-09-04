Sanlam bolsters India presence as it eyes wealth business growth
The group has received all regulatory approvals for increasing its effective shareholding in Shriram Asset Management Company
04 September 2025 - 10:11
UPDATED 04 September 2025 - 19:39
Sanlam, the largest nonbanking financial services provider on the African continent, says it is well positioned to grow earnings via its wealth and asset management business in India.
The financial services major, worth R182bn on the JSE, has received all required regulatory approvals for the transaction to increase its effective economic shareholding in Shriram Asset Management Company from 16.3% to 35.5%. ..
