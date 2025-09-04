Luanda — BFA, one of Angola’s top banks, will launch the country’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, seeking to raise as much as $240m as the government looks to kick-start a privatisation drive.
The oil-producing country has been gradually opening up its state-dominated economy to more private investment, with a handful of IPOs on the local stock exchange since the first listing in 2022.
Angolan telecom company Unitel, controlled by the state, is selling a 15% stake in BFA, while Portuguese bank Banco BPI, a unit of Spain's Caixabank, is selling a 14.75% stake.
Unitel owns roughly 52% of BFA and BPI 48%.
The IPO will run from Friday until September 25.
BFA CEO Luis Roberto Goncalves said the IPO aimed to boost the development of Angola’s capital markets.
“The strategy defined by the shareholders is to diversify and expand the participation of institutional and private investors,” Goncalves said in an interview.
“This operation is an excellent opportunity to attract international investors, given the size of the offer,” he said.
BPI has been trying to sell its stake in BFA since 2017 after the European Central Bank’s recommendation that it reduce its exposure to Angola.
BFA made a net profit of 205.8-billion kwanzas ($225.67m) last year, with a return on equity of 33.7%, the bank said in a presentation to investors on Thursday.
BFA will be the third Angolan bank listed on the BODIVA exchange after BAI and Caixa Angola.
The government hopes BFA’s IPO will encourage more listings.
It is preparing to sell a 30% stake in national oil champion Sonangol, seen as the crown jewel of the privatisation push, and shares in Unitel.
BODIVA was founded in 2014, but with Angola's economy dominated by state companies — a legacy of its socialist past — it has mainly served as a market for government bonds.
BFA bank hopes to raise $240m in Angola’s biggest listing
The oil-producing country has been opening up its state-dominated economy to more private investment
Luanda — BFA, one of Angola’s top banks, will launch the country’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, seeking to raise as much as $240m as the government looks to kick-start a privatisation drive.
The oil-producing country has been gradually opening up its state-dominated economy to more private investment, with a handful of IPOs on the local stock exchange since the first listing in 2022.
Angolan telecom company Unitel, controlled by the state, is selling a 15% stake in BFA, while Portuguese bank Banco BPI, a unit of Spain's Caixabank, is selling a 14.75% stake.
Unitel owns roughly 52% of BFA and BPI 48%.
The IPO will run from Friday until September 25.
BFA CEO Luis Roberto Goncalves said the IPO aimed to boost the development of Angola’s capital markets.
“The strategy defined by the shareholders is to diversify and expand the participation of institutional and private investors,” Goncalves said in an interview.
“This operation is an excellent opportunity to attract international investors, given the size of the offer,” he said.
BPI has been trying to sell its stake in BFA since 2017 after the European Central Bank’s recommendation that it reduce its exposure to Angola.
BFA made a net profit of 205.8-billion kwanzas ($225.67m) last year, with a return on equity of 33.7%, the bank said in a presentation to investors on Thursday.
BFA will be the third Angolan bank listed on the BODIVA exchange after BAI and Caixa Angola.
The government hopes BFA’s IPO will encourage more listings.
It is preparing to sell a 30% stake in national oil champion Sonangol, seen as the crown jewel of the privatisation push, and shares in Unitel.
BODIVA was founded in 2014, but with Angola's economy dominated by state companies — a legacy of its socialist past — it has mainly served as a market for government bonds.
Reuters
Eni and BP joint venture Azule Energy to invest $5bn in Angola
Franchise momentum boosts Standard Bank’s first-half earnings
Angola recovers $200m in collateral from JPMorgan after rebound
Private lenders dominate lower-income countries’ debt repayments — study
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.