The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has posted record annual profit, and recorded growth of more than 14% to R5.3bn. It has cited solid increase in net interest income, positive fair value adjustments, offset by a currency loss reported after rand appreciation against the dollar. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Boitumelo Mosako for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DBSA CEO Boitumelo Mosako explains drivers behind record R5.3bn profit
Business Day TV speaks to Boitumelo Mosako, CEO of the Development Bank of Southern Africa
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has posted record annual profit, and recorded growth of more than 14% to R5.3bn. It has cited solid increase in net interest income, positive fair value adjustments, offset by a currency loss reported after rand appreciation against the dollar. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Boitumelo Mosako for more insight.
RECOMMENDED READING:
DBSA raises its profit and projects
ANC heavyweight David Makhura joins Development Bank as non-executive director
DBSA invests R100m for EV charging stations
DBSA to house unit for public sector role in state infrastructure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.