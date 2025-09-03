subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has posted record annual profit, and recorded growth of more than 14% to R5.3bn. It has cited solid increase in net interest income, positive fair value adjustments, offset by a currency loss reported after rand appreciation against the dollar. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Boitumelo Mosako for more insight.

