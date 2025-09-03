Companies / Financial Services

Discovery’s shares rise on expected higher earnings

Group says there was a robust performance from all business units

03 September 2025 - 10:11
UPDATED 03 September 2025 - 10:39
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Discovery building in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Discovery building in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Discovery’s shares rose more than 6% on Wednesday morning after the group said it expected to report higher full-year earnings, with a strong contribution from the group’s SA businesses.

At 10.34am on the JSE, Discovery’s share price was up 6.14% at R225.51, taking its year-to-date gains to just more than 16%.

Headline earnings for the year to end-June are expected to increase by between 27% and 32%, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) expected to be between 1,418.6c and 1,474.4c, the group said on Wednesday.

Normalised HEPS are expected to rise by the same margin to between 1,443.0c and 1,499.8c.

Normalised profit from operations is expected to increase by between 26% and 31% year on year.

The group’s 2024 earnings were restated upwards by 2.5%, it said.

Discovery said there had been a robust performance across all business units. Discovery Bank generated its first profitable period during the second half of the financial year, ahead of plan.

Discovery Health generated solid earnings growth, with further investment into technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI), while Discovery Life’s earnings benefited from an “exceptional claims experience”.

Discovery Invest’s profit was boosted by an increase in the value f assets under management and certain one-off benefits, while Discovery Insure successfully executed pricing and claims management initiatives which, combined with benign weather conditions, resulted in significant improvement in the claims ratio.

The Vitality composite’s result reflected the progress made in restructuring all the global operations into a focused single business over the past nine months, the group said.

“Vitality Health’s performance was strong, driven by effective pricing actions, a stabilising claims environment, and rigorous claims and expense management. VitalityLife delivered strong earnings with excellent new business growth, driven by the effective execution of the shared-value insurance model,” the group said.

Ping An Health Insurance performed robustly in the year, following the previous year’s exceptional result that benefited from both a Covid-19 reserve release and a tax gain.

Vitality Network’s result reflected the restructure under way to build greater longer-term scale and value, it said.

Discovery will release its annual results on September 11.

Update: September 3 2025
This article was updated to reflect the move in the share price.

MackenzieJ@arena.africa

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: When redress fuels growth

Capitec and Discovery stories show often-maligned BEE has proved its worth as an engine for change
Opinion
2 months ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Discovery, Mr Price and more

Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta, hedge fund manager at Unum Capital
Markets
4 months ago

PODCAST: Discovery Health boss on mapping personal health using AI

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ron Whelan, CEO of Discovery Health
Companies
4 months ago

Discovery Bank launches AI financial advice tools via WhatsApp

Bank says AI is unlocking new ways to connect with clients
Companies
5 months ago
