Discovery Bank turns a profit ahead of plan

Discovery Bank, which broke even in December, has now turned profitable as it attracts quality clients.
The lender’s owner, Discovery Holdings, said its nascent bank had recorded its first profitable period in the second half of the year ended June.
The profitability of the bank was ahead of plan, according to Discovery.
Launched in 2019, the bank has been reducing its losses since its formation. It reported an operating loss of R1.2bn in 2020, R1bn in 2021 and R990m in 2022.
The lender has outlined its ambitions to win market share in the highly competitive home loan market.
Discovery Bank last year launched its home loan product with personalised interest rates on home loans based on clients’ risk profiles, with clients set to be rewarded with a decrease in interest rates of up to 1%.
The broader Discovery group is also expected to report a surge in profit when it reports its results for the year to end-June.
The financial services group said headline earnings for the year to end-June are expected to increase 27%-32%.
Normalised HEPS are expected to rise by the same margin to 1,443c-1,499.8c.
Normalised profit from operations is expected to increase 26%-31% year on year.
The group’s 2024 earnings were restated upwards by 2.5%, it said.
Discovery said there had been a robust performance across all business units.
Discovery Health generated solid earnings growth, with further investment in technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI), while Discovery Life’s earnings benefited from an “exceptional claims experience”.
Discovery Invest’s profit was boosted by an increase in the value of assets under management and certain one-off benefits, while Discovery Insure successfully executed pricing and claims management initiatives, which, with benign weather conditions, resulted in a big improvement in the claims ratio.
The Vitality composite’s result reflected the progress made in restructuring all the global operations into a focused single business over the past nine months, the group said.
“Vitality Health’s performance was strong, driven by effective pricing actions, a stabilising claims environment and rigorous claims and expense management.
“VitalityLife delivered strong earnings with excellent new business growth, driven by the effective execution of the shared-value insurance model,” the group said.
Ping An Health Insurance performed robustly in the year, after the previous year’s exceptional result that benefited from a Covid-19 reserve release and a tax gain.
Vitality Network’s result reflected the restructure under way to build greater longer-term scale and value, it said.
Discovery shares were up 4.49%.
Update: September 3 2025 This article was updated to reflect the move in the share price.
