Santam to back global foray with capital injection
CFO Wikus Olivier says excess cash is earmarked to support its Lloyd’s initiative
01 September 2025 - 08:19
UPDATED 01 September 2025 - 20:04
Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, is ramping up its international growth blueprint, with the group set to spend a sizeable amount to scale up its UK expansion.
The group, worth R50bn last month, entered into an agreement with Lloyd’s to launch a syndicate based in London, targeting more than £300m in initial gross written premiums. Through Lloyd’s licences, the syndicate will enable Santam to trade in about 77 insurance and 200 reinsurance territories across the world...
