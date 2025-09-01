Santam grows first-half earnings with contributions from all business units
Group expects easing pressure on disposable income and its focus on higher-growth areas to support growth in rest of 2025 and into 2026
01 September 2025 - 08:19
Santam has reported higher earnings at the halfway stage, with solid contributions from both personal and commercial lines within its conventional insurance business.
The group said all businesses exceeded their 2024 performance...
