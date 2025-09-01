Cash flow-based credit products flood market as banks battle for SME wallet
African Bank launches its fully online micro, small and medium enterprises lending platform
01 September 2025 - 05:00
The SA business banking market is undergoing its most transformative period in decades, with a flurry of innovative credit products going to market rapidly as the biggest banks battle it out for a larger slice of market share in the small and medium enterprises (SME) lending space.
Fintech groups, which have over the past decade kept traditional banks on their toes by bringing new SME lending propositions to market, are also set for a boost with the Reserve Bank poised to open up the national payment system, which has long been the exclusive terrain of established lenders, to new players...
