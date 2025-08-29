BankservAfrica rebrands to PayInc
PayInc began in 1972 as the Automated Clearing Bureau, changing to Bankserv in 1993, then to BankservAfrica in 2010
29 August 2025 - 09:32
BankservAfrica, the company responsible for clearing payments between SA’s largest banks, has rebranded, changing its name to PayInc.
This comes as the Competition Commission recommended that the SA Reserve Bank’s move to take up a 50% stake in the business be approved without conditions. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.