Wesbank and Toyota pay R30m price for cartel conduct
Competition Commission boss Doris Tshepe says a breakthrough settlement deal will benefit consumers
27 August 2025 - 17:15
In a major breakthrough for consumers Wesbank, the vehicle finance arm of banking group FirstRand, and automobile major Toyota have reached a settlement with the Competition Commission for collusive conduct.
Under the agreement, Wesbank and Toyota will pay R30m to the watchdog. However, the companies will pay the hefty fine without admission of liability...
