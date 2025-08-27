Capitec dethrones FirstRand as JSE’s most valuable bank
What began as not much more than a microlender, has grown to boast the largest number of clients in the country
27 August 2025 - 13:13
Capitec has done what was thought impossible when it listed on the JSE in the early 2000s, dethroning FirstRand as Africa’s most valuable banking group.
The Stellenbosch-based lender, already SA’s largest bank by customer numbers, on Tuesday reached a market capitalisation of R424bn, R4bn higher than that of FirstRand...
