Favourable financial markets boost Old Mutual
SA and Malawian equity markets provided ‘considerably above expected returns’
26 August 2025 - 08:30
Financial services group Old Mutual expects to report higher results from operations at the halfway stage driven by exceptional growth in Old Mutual Insure and the effect of favourable financial markets.
The group said on Tuesday that adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-June were expected to be 21%-41% higher at 88.9c-103.6c...
