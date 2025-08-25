Stricter Basel rules linked to higher bad debts, study warns
UCT economist Trust Mpofu’s paper finds banks have chased yield with lucrative but riskier loans since stiffer Basel II and III capital charges
Banks may be paying for prudence with higher bad-loan ratios, according to a new study showing that stricter international capital rules increase bad debts and suggesting blanket rules risk backfiring.
Published by Trust Mpofu (https://www.resbank.co.za/content/dam/sarb/publications/working-papers/2025/problem-loans-in-south-african-banks.pdf), an academic economist in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town and published on the Reserve Bank website, the working paper found that tougher capital requirements under Basel II and III were linked to higher bad-loan ratios across seven major SA banks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.