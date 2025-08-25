Nedbank weighs local ownership of Namibia subsidiary
25 August 2025 - 05:00
Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn has met high-ranking Namibian government officials to reaffirm the lender’s commitment to the oil- and gas-rich country and is contemplating a model to bring local ownership to its subsidiary there.
Quinn, who visited Namibia last week with Terence Sibiya, the group’s head of Africa regions, said he discussed the issue of local ownership with the subsidiary’s board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.