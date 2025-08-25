Nedbank targets bolt-on acquisitions in Sadc, but rules out East African bank buys
Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn makes the case for an asset portfolio heavily tilted towards its home market
25 August 2025 - 05:00
Nedbank will deploy its capital in pursuit of bolt-on acquisitions to scale up its existing businesses in SA and neighbouring countries instead of chasing mergers and acquisitions in East Africa, said group CEO Jason Quinn.
The Nedbank boss gave Business Day more clarity on the bank’s pivot to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and East Africa after it exited its minority stake in Ecobank Transnational, and by extension the West African market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.