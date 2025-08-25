From cost barrier to competitive edge: flexible finance makes smart tech accessible
AI, automation and IoT are transforming SA industries. Merchant West makes sure businesses don’t have to wait years to benefit
Technology shouldn’t be a luxury. In SA, where innovation is often stifled by affordability, finance firms are stepping in to bridge the gap between aspiration and capability.
By financing access to devices, software, and infrastructure, Merchant West is helping businesses unlock the tools they need to grow — today, not years from now.
How AI, automation, and IoT are transforming South African businesses
Across industries, we’re seeing AI, automation, and IoT drive real change. AI helps businesses automate repetitive tasks, improve customer service, and make smarter decisions. Automation is streamlining operations, while IoT enables real-time tracking and monitoring, especially in logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing.
These technologies aren’t just theoretical. Capitec Bank, for instance, has deployed AI-powered chatbots and machine-learning fraud detection systems to dramatically reduce customer wait times and improve security. These aren’t mere upgrades; they’re strategic shifts that redefine how businesses compete.
Merchant West’s role is to make these transformations accessible. It finances the full technology stack, from AI chatbots to IoT vehicle trackers, under flexible plans that allow businesses to adopt innovative tools without waiting for future budgets.
The biggest barriers to adoption
Despite the promise of these technologies, many South African firms, particularly SMEs, struggle to adopt them. The number one barrier is cost. AI tools, automation systems, and IoT devices often require significant upfront investment, which many businesses simply can’t afford.
The second major challenge is the skills gap. Technology evolves rapidly, and companies often lack the internal expertise to deploy and manage new systems effectively.
Aerobotics, a precision-agriculture company in the Western Cape, offers a compelling example of how these barriers can be overcome. By using AI-powered drones and sensors, they help small growers boost yields by up to 15% and save R300,000 annually. Crucially, they offer this via a subscription model — avoiding the need for upfront capital outlay.
Merchant West finances these intersections: bundled IoT systems, AI analytics, and training, so that small agribusinesses can participate in innovation without overextending financially.
How finance companies enable access
Merchant West’s role is to shift the focus from ownership to access. Instead of requiring businesses to buy equipment outright, it offers rental and leasing options tailored to their cash flow. This means they can deploy AI-powered systems, IoT networks, or smart automation tools today, without waiting for future budgets.
Merchant West’s role is to shift the focus from ownership to access — making tech adoption possible for South African businesses of every size
It also finance bundles: hardware, software, and services, so clients get everything they need in one integrated solution. This approach reduces complexity and accelerates deployment.
OrderIn’s food-delivery network, managed by Flickswitch, illustrates this model in action. They installed IoT-connected SIM sensors across restaurant printers to centralise orders nationwide. This allowed local restaurants to compete with global entrants through reliable connectivity and managed data plans.
Merchant West replicates this model across industries, financing IoT devices, connectivity, and platforms so businesses can scale reliably while preserving cash flow.
Where the biggest opportunities lie
SA has enormous potential for AI and IoT in sectors like logistics, agriculture, security, and manufacturing.
In agriculture, IoT sensors help farmers monitor soil and weather conditions, while AI dashboards predict yields and improve crop health. These tools not only boost productivity but also open access to export markets.
In logistics, IoT trackers enable real-time fleet monitoring, improving delivery accuracy and reducing downtime. In retail, AI-powered CCTV systems help prevent losses and optimise store layouts.
Merchant West helps finance adoption across these verticals, whether it’s smart surveillance for retail or IoT-enabled cold chain monitoring for food transport, by offering scalable payment plans that match the operational gains.
Merchant West’s vision for SA’s tech future
Technology should never be a luxury. Merchant West’s vision is to level the playing field by making tech affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes. Whether it’s a school that needs tablets, a retailer needing smart POS systems, or a factory wanting automation, the financial services firm enables the tech they need to grow.
Technology should never be a luxury. Merchant West’s vision is to level the playing field by making it affordable and accessible to enterprises of all sizes
TymeBank offers a powerful example of what’s possible. As SA’s fully digital bank, it hosts cloud-based core banking and customer kiosks via Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. This model has enabled millions to bank affordably without branches. Its success shows how low-cost digital infrastructure can drive inclusion, and finance plays a huge role in that ecosystem.
Merchant West sees itself doing the same for SMEs and schools — financing devices, connectivity, AI systems, and services so that digital access becomes a foundation, not a privilege.
Future trends in tech finance
As SA continues its digital transformation, the role of finance in enabling access to emerging technologies will only grow more critical.
We’re already seeing early signals of what’s next:
- AI-as-a-Service models are gaining traction, allowing businesses to tap into powerful analytics and automation tools without needing in-house data science teams.
- Edge computing and IoT convergence will reshape industries like agriculture and logistics, enabling faster decision-making at the source — whether it’s a farm, warehouse, or delivery vehicle.
- Cybersecurity financing is emerging as a priority, with firms seeking support to deploy advanced threat detection and compliance tools amid rising digital risks.
- Green tech adoption is accelerating, with solar-powered IoT devices and energy-efficient infrastructure becoming part of the finance conversation, especially in rural and underserved areas.
Finance firms will need to evolve alongside these trends, not just offering capital, but strategic guidance, bundled solutions, and long-term partnerships. The future isn’t just about funding technology; it’s about funding transformation.
From farms to factories, classrooms to boardrooms, Merchant West helps businesses and communities access the technology they need to go beyond. That’s the role it plays and the future it wants to help create.
Technology adoption is not a solo journey. It requires collaboration across finance, tech providers, and end users. If you’re part of this ecosystem — whether you’re a developer, distributor, or decision maker — contact Merchant West to explore how you can work together to unlock access and drive impact.
• About the author: Shane van der Merwe is sector head of IT and technology asset finance at Merchant West.
This article was sponsored by Merchant West.