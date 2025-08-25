From cost barrier to competitive edge: flexible finance makes smart tech accessible

Technology shouldn’t be a luxury. In SA, where innovation is often stifled by affordability, finance firms are stepping in to bridge the gap between aspiration and capability.

By financing access to devices, software, and infrastructure, Merchant West is helping businesses unlock the tools they need to grow — today, not years from now.

How AI, automation, and IoT are transforming South African businesses

Across industries, we’re seeing AI, automation, and IoT drive real change. AI helps businesses automate repetitive tasks, improve customer service, and make smarter decisions. Automation is streamlining operations, while IoT enables real-time tracking and monitoring, especially in logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing.

These technologies aren’t just theoretical. Capitec Bank, for instance, has deployed AI-powered chatbots and machine-learning fraud detection systems to dramatically reduce customer wait times and improve security. These aren’t mere upgrades; they’re strategic shifts that redefine how businesses compete.

Merchant West’s role is to make these transformations accessible. It finances the full technology stack, from AI chatbots to IoT vehicle trackers, under flexible plans that allow businesses to adopt innovative tools without waiting for future budgets.

The biggest barriers to adoption

Despite the promise of these technologies, many South African firms, particularly SMEs, struggle to adopt them. The number one barrier is cost. AI tools, automation systems, and IoT devices often require significant upfront investment, which many businesses simply can’t afford.

The second major challenge is the skills gap. Technology evolves rapidly, and companies often lack the internal expertise to deploy and manage new systems effectively.

Aerobotics, a precision-agriculture company in the Western Cape, offers a compelling example of how these barriers can be overcome. By using AI-powered drones and sensors, they help small growers boost yields by up to 15% and save R300,000 annually. Crucially, they offer this via a subscription model — avoiding the need for upfront capital outlay.

Merchant West finances these intersections: bundled IoT systems, AI analytics, and training, so that small agribusinesses can participate in innovation without overextending financially.

How finance companies enable access

Merchant West’s role is to shift the focus from ownership to access. Instead of requiring businesses to buy equipment outright, it offers rental and leasing options tailored to their cash flow. This means they can deploy AI-powered systems, IoT networks, or smart automation tools today, without waiting for future budgets.