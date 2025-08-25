Momentum’s earnings rise, reporting strong operations
The group expects full-year headline earnings per share to be 45%-55% higher
25 August 2025 - 09:22
Momentum Group expects to report higher full-year earnings as most of its business units contributed to a solid operational performance.
The group expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June to be 45%-55% higher at 432.0c-461.8c, it said on Monday...
