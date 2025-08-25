Clientèle shares jump as it expects full-year earnings to rise
Headline earnings per share for the year ended June are expected to be 39%-59% higher
25 August 2025 - 09:35
UPDATED 25 August 2025 - 10:36
Shares in insurance group Clientèle rose sharply in early trade on Monday after it said it expects to report higher full-year earnings as generates strong positive cash flows.
At 10am on the JSE, the group’s shares were up 12.4% to R14.39...
