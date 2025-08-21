Nedbank CIB invests R500m in Curro to drive inclusive growth

In a deal that combines strategic funding with a strong social mandate, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has partnered with Curro Holdings Ltd (Curro), a leading independent school network in Southern Africa, providing a R500m revolving credit facility as part of its debt refinancing process.

This initiative reflects Nedbank’s broader ambition to back scalable, future-oriented businesses that deliver economic and societal returns.

Curro currently operates 189 schools across 81 campuses, serving more than 72,000 learners across the continent. Its tiered, multi-brand model — including budget-accessible offerings — enables it to deliver quality education to a broad socioeconomic base, extending into underserved regions of SA, Namibia, and Botswana.

As the country grapples with deep inequalities in education quality and access, Curro’s model stands out for its accessibility, scalability, and commitment to innovation. The institution is at the forefront of digital transformation in the education sector, reshaping how learning is delivered. These efforts have gained new urgency in the post-pandemic era, where digital infrastructure and educational adaptability are key to resilience.