Nedbank CIB invests R500m in Curro to drive inclusive growth
Curro’s multi-brand model brings affordable, quality schooling to 72,000 learners across Southern Africa
In a deal that combines strategic funding with a strong social mandate, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has partnered with Curro Holdings Ltd (Curro), a leading independent school network in Southern Africa, providing a R500m revolving credit facility as part of its debt refinancing process.
This initiative reflects Nedbank’s broader ambition to back scalable, future-oriented businesses that deliver economic and societal returns.
Curro currently operates 189 schools across 81 campuses, serving more than 72,000 learners across the continent. Its tiered, multi-brand model — including budget-accessible offerings — enables it to deliver quality education to a broad socioeconomic base, extending into underserved regions of SA, Namibia, and Botswana.
As the country grapples with deep inequalities in education quality and access, Curro’s model stands out for its accessibility, scalability, and commitment to innovation. The institution is at the forefront of digital transformation in the education sector, reshaping how learning is delivered. These efforts have gained new urgency in the post-pandemic era, where digital infrastructure and educational adaptability are key to resilience.
“Our backing of Curro speaks to the future we want to help build — one where education is a transformative equaliser, not a privilege,” says Greig Carstens, principal of leveraged and diversified finance at Nedbank CIB.
“This transaction enables Curro to expand its footprint and deepen its investment in digital innovation. Ultimately, we’re enabling real-world impact that reaches beyond the classroom.”
The funding was facilitated through a competitive process, allowing Curro to refinance its existing facilities while unlocking new liquidity to accelerate growth. This includes further digitisation of learning environments, infrastructure development, and geographic expansion across the continent.
“Curro’s mission aligns with Nedbank’s purpose of using financial expertise to do good,” says Mauritz van den Berg, sector lead of Financial Institutions, Cape Town at Nedbank CIB. “It’s about more than funding a deal. It’s about backing a shared vision for development. In Curro, we see a partner who is not only commercially sound, but also socially catalytic.”
Nedbank CIB’s investment in education goes beyond philanthropy — it’s a strategic move to build SA’s human capital and long-term competitiveness.
By supporting institutions like Curro, the bank reinforces its role in driving sustainable development through innovative, high-impact financial solutions. Carstens says: “It’s a great example of how we can marry innovation in finance with a long view on nation building.”
In an age where capital must do more than generate returns, this transaction reflects a growing imperative among financial institutions: to invest in what matters most. And little matters more than enabling the minds that will build the future.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank CIB.