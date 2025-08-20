Investec starts R2.5bn share buyback programme
The buyback programme is expected to last until the end of March
20 August 2025 - 11:55
Investec Limited intends to execute a share purchase and share buyback programme of up to R2.5bn — or about £100m — making it the latest among top JSE-listed companies to buy back securities.
The financial services group said on Wednesday that it will purchase Investec Plc ordinary shares and repurchase Investec Limited ordinary shares until the end of March...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.