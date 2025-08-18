Stocking up on shares: JSE companies splash out billions on buybacks
Groups resort to the oldest trick in high-finance books to prop up shares
18 August 2025 - 05:00
Top JSE-listed companies are returning more cash than before to shareholders, with groups resorting to the oldest trick in high-finance books to prop up shares that are trading at sizeable discounts to their intrinsic value: share buybacks.
Some of the biggest names on the domestic bourse have also paid generous dividends, using the full set of tools available in the capital allocation tool set...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.