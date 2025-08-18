Standard Bank cash tellers down by half since 2020
Sim Tshabalala says handling of cash has largely moved to ATM and cash centre infrastructure
18 August 2025 - 05:00
The number of Standard Bank’s cashless branches in SA has increased to 65 as the group continues to reshape its branch infrastructure in its biggest market due to a rise in digital payments in Africa’s largest economy.
Group CEO Sim Tshabalala said the lender has largely moved the handling of cash out of branches and into ATM and cash centre infrastructure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.