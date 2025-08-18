Companies / Financial Services

SA missing out on crypto boom, says Luno GM

Group criticises SA laws preventing crypto from being held in collective investment schemes

BL Premium
18 August 2025 - 17:02
by Jacob Webster

Cryptocurrency trading platform Luno has called for SA regulators to adjust outdated restrictions on digital currencies as local institutional investors miss out on billions of rand  in untapped potential.

Over the weekend, Luno GM for Africa & Europe Marius Reitz sounded alarm bells over “Board Notice 90”, a 2014 policy framework which prevents crypto from being held in collective investment schemes (CIS)...

