MTN shakes up board with Ferdi Moolman to take CEO role at SA unit
After a strategic review, MTN named Moolman as successor to Charles Molapisi
18 August 2025 - 09:37
MTN Group has announced major changes to its top executives’ roles after evaluating its Ambition 2025 strategy and its execution.
Among the changes announced on Monday with the view to enhancing growth and returns in SA, Ferdi Moolman, the current group chief risk officer, will succeed Charles Molapisi as CEO and executive director of MTN SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.