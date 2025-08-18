Absa retains guidance as first-half earnings rise
Absa cuts its 2025 GDP growth forecast to 0.9% given the weak start to the year and negative effects of US trade tariffs
18 August 2025 - 08:48
Absa Group has reported a 16% rise in first-half earnings against the backdrop of uncertain global economic environment and disappointing SA growth.
Revenue grew 5% in the six months ended June to R56.49bn, as net interest income rose 3% to R36.3bn and non-interest income increased 10% to R20.18bn, the group said on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.