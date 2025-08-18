Absa poised for Africa strategy rejig under new CEO
Kenny Fihla says the group has the tools to win at home and on the rest of the continent, with the focus set to be on the continent
18 August 2025 - 08:48
UPDATED 18 August 2025 - 20:48
New Absa CEO Kenny Fihla is working on a strategic overhaul aimed at deepening the bank’s pan-African presence, refining inherited foundations amid an industrywide march to East Africa.
Fihla, who has been in the role for two months after taking over from Charles Russon, who was acting on an interim basis, said the group had the tools to win at home and on the rest of the continent, with the latter set to be the heart of his growth blueprint...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.